The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in collaboration with other disaster managers on Sunday flagged off “Operation Safe EID-EL KABIR” in Imo to ensure hitch-free celebration in the state.

Head of Imo/Abia operations office of NEMA, Mr Ifeanyi Nnaji said at the event in Owerri that there would be visibility surveillance by relevant agencies in disaster management.

He said the 2021 EId-el Kabir celebration would record 100 percent success and urged disaster managers to brace up to the occasion.

“We are flagging off a special operation with relevant disaster management stakeholders termed ” Operation Safe Eid-el Kabir Celebration “

“This operation is usually earmarked by the agency during festive periods in Nigeria to ensure public safety to people and all road users during festive seasons.

“I thank the NEMA Director-General, Ahmed Mustapha, for the great initiative to ensure safe movement of people and vehicles during festive celebrations.

“I beckoned on the stakeholders present to put in their best to ensure the exercise goes on smoothly throughout the duration of the exercise,” he said.

The Assistant Commandant of FRSC, Mr Charles Ani, said FRSC had deployed its personnel to strategic areas of the state to ensure the success of the event.

Ani warned motorists against violation of traffic rules, adding that the command would clamp down on offenders.

He expressed happiness on the increasing synergy between NEMA and FRSC and assured NEMA of their continued support.