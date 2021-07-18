By Gabriel Agbeja

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted three days of thunderstorms and cloudiness from Monday to Wednesday, across the country.

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Sunday in Abuja predicted chances of thunderstorms over parts of Kebbi, Kano, Bauchi, Borno, Taraba, Kaduna, Adamawa and Yobe States in the morning hours on Monday.

According to it, the storms shall persist into the afternoon and evening hours extending to the rest of the Northern states.

“Cloudy skies are envisaged over the Northcentral region with prospects of thunderstorms over Plateau, Nasarawa, Kwara and Benue States during the morning hours.

“Thunderstorms are expected over the entire Northcentral region in the afternoon and evening periods.

“Inland and Coastal cities of the South are expected to be cloudy over the Southwestern region, with chances of morning rains over Imo, Enugu, Anambra, Abia, Ebony, Ogun, Lagos, Cross River, Delta, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom and the Rivers States,” the outlook read.

The agency forecast rains over most parts of the South later in the day.

“On Tuesday, partly cloudy to cloudy skies are expected over the Northern region with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over Taraba, Adamawa and Gombe States during the morning hours.

“Later in the day, few thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Bauchi, Borno, Adamawa and Kano States.

“Northcentral region is expected to be predominantly cloudy with chances of rains over FCT, Niger and Plateau States in the morning.

“However, isolated thunderstorms are envisaged over parts of Niger, Benue, and Plateau during the afternoon and evening hours,” it said.

According to it, cloudy skies are anticipated over the Inland and Coastal cities of the South with prospects of rains over Ondo, Edo, Abia, Bayelsa, Cross River and Ogun States in the morning hours.

NiMet envisaged rains over Enugu, Imo, Ondo, Edo, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and the Lagos States later in the day.

The agency predicted partly cloudy to cloudy skies over the Northern region in the morning hours on Wednesday with chances of a few thunderstorms over Zamfara, Kebbi, Taraba and Sokoto States.

It forecast pockets of thunderstorms over parts of Adamawa, Kano, Taraba and Gombe States later in the day.

The agency anticipated cloudy skies over the North Central region in the morning hours.

“In the afternoon and evening hours, isolated thunderstorms are envisaged over the FCT, Benue, Plateau, Kogi and Nasarawa States.

“Cloudy skies are anticipated over the Southern region with prospects of morning rains over Lagos, Ogun, and the Rivers States.

“Later in the day, light rains are expected over Ebonyi, Ondo, Anambra, Lagos, Cross River and the Ogun States,” it said.