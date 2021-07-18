By Taiwo Okanlawon

Aloy Ejimakor, the lawyer of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, has given an update on his state in the custody of Department of State Services, DSS.

Ejimakor gave the update on Twitter, saying that Kanu was looking forward to overcoming his predicament.

The counsel further disclosed that the IPOB leader was “cheery” and urged his followers to be united.

“UPDATE: Today, I met with Onyendu at the DSS. We spent nearly 4 hours. My interaction with him was fulfilling. He’s cheery and looks forward to overcoming this predicament sooner than later. Again, he stressed UNITY and tolerance on all sides. He has you all in his thoughts,” he tweeted.

Kanu has been in the custody of the DSS since he was rearrested and repatriated to Nigeria to continue his trial.

Following his repatriation to Nigeria, a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja presided over by Justice Binta Nyako had remanded him in custody of the secret police.

Meanwhile, Ejimakor had said Kanu would soon regain his freedom, while his repatriation has continued to gather mixed reactions.