By Mohammed Tijjani

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Kaduna State, said it has deployed no fewer than 2500 personnel across the state to maintain security during the Eid-el Kabir celebrations.

The Commandant of the Corps in the state, Mr Godwin Miebi made the disclosure in a statement issued by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSC Orndiir Terzungwe, on Sunday in Kaduna.

Miebi said that to ensure the security of lives and properties in Kaduna, the command has deployed over 2,500 personnel.

“The deployment, which is both covert and overt in nature, extends to all the 23 local government councils; before, during and after the festivity.

He said to achieve this, “I have directed Divisional Officers through Area Commanders to mobilise all personnel in their formations and brief them on the operational strategies put in place for maximum results.

“In the same vein, all heads of departments and units at the headquarters have been mobilised under operations department, briefed and posted accordingly.

“In the period under consideration, maximum surveillance, foot and vehicular patrols are to be strictly maintained with the view to protecting critical national assets and infrastructure from antics of vandals.”

The commandant said that operatives attached to the Anti-vandal unit, Counter Terrorism Unit, Intelligence department and the recently launched Rapid Response Squad have been adequately mobilised and briefed on how to perform intra-duties and partner with other agencies.

“Residents of the state are required to report suspicious persons and acts which have security threats to the corps or other security agencies. “he said.

Miebi explained that effective collaboration from members of the public when ensured would address security threats affecting the state, rather than leaving it to only formal security agencies.

The commandant also advised residents of the state to embrace peace and harmony.

“I felicitate Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, his deputy, members of the executive, legislature and people of the state.”Miebi said.