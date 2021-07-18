Bishop David Oyedepo said he has now been vindicated when he warned Nigerian in 2015 that the coming Muhammadu Buhari government was evil.

He spoke today in his first sermon at the Faith Tabernacle in Ota, Ogun state.

“I told this nation you were heading for trouble. Are they in trouble or in turbulence,” he told his church members.

“I am privileged to be among the few God shows things long before they happen.

“I saw the wickedness of the wicked being forced on the land. Now no direction, no motion.

“When a Prophet speaks, He speaks the heart of God.

I can’t believe the prophetic Word for you. You have to believe it. I can’t!

“You have to believe it if you want to see it come to pass in your life.

‘Some fellows were so upset when I was talking against this evil government. They were so upset.

“Will I ever be in a (Political) party in my life? No. Gone forever. I knew God has positioned far above, for nations when I was not above a town or a street. . I knew by divine insight”.

“Interestingly there is no devil that can stop some people experiencing their massive turnaround which has started already.

“There are some who won’t know there is turnaround anywhere because of their careless approach to the demands of the covenant, to make it happen.

“God has ordained a good old age for us: Yes”