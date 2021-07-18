By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Pope Francis has made his first public appearance on Sunday since returning to the Vatican mid-week after an 11-day stay at a hospital.

The 84-year-old pope had part of his colon removed in an operation on July 4 the first time that Francis has faced a significant health concern during his eight-year papacy.

He was discharged on Wednesday as he returned to the Vatican on the same day.

Reportedly, he looked well on Sunday, speaking in a relatively clear voice although not as strong as before his hospitalisation. He did not mention his stay in the hospital.

While speaking, the pontiff told well-wishers to take a break and switch off from the stress of modern life.

“Let us put a halt to the frantic running around dictated by our agendas. Let us learn how to take a break, to turn off the mobile phone,” Pope Francis said in his weekly address from a window overlooking St. Peter’s Square.

Pope Francis also called for an end to the recent public unrest in South Africa and called for peace and dialogue in Cuba.

He also spoke on other events dominating world headlines in his address.

Hundreds of people were gathered in the sunny square and cheered the pontiff while he spoke.