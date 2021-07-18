By Nimot Sulaimon

Veteran Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie has drummed support for Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra and the creation of a new country ”Biafra”.

She said ”Biafra is sure and there are no two ways to that. It’s a question of time. Biafra will be the best country in the world with our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu”.

This was after a fan called Edochie out on Instagram for her statement on Obi Cubana’s recent event.

Biafra was formed as a result of the nationalist aspirations of the Igbo people of Nigeria, leading to the Nigerian Civil War. Nnamdi Kanu in 2014, founded IPOB, demanding the secession of the Igbo people.