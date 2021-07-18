By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Budding Yoruba movie actress and producer, Shola Subair is on course to disrupt the industry with the release of her movie ’69’, rated “18”.

A Yoruba film rated “18” and above is rare.

However, Shollycutie’s movie featuring veteran Yoruba actor, Ibrahim Chatta dares to be the first.

The actress who has posted snippets from the movie on her Instagram page stirred mixed reactions on her page as even Instagram had to take the video down and threaten to shut down her page.

She has been stopped from going live on Instagram as a result of the content.

She, however, opened a backup Instagram account to interact with her fans.

While speaking on the plot of the movie in an Interview, Sholycutie said “It’s about a young, pretty lady, who happens to be every guy’s dream but she’s hard to get because she has everything at her beck and call.

“She believes nothing in this world can entice her until good sex came calling and her heart was a mess,” she reveals.

On why the film is rated “18”, she said, “It has raw content not suitable for anyone under 18.”

“It is titled “69” because life is “69”. Whatever goes around comes around. If you turn ”69” upside down it gives you the same thing,” she said of the title.