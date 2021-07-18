By Taiwo Okanlawon

Award-winning Nollywood actress, producer, and director, Stephanie Okereke Linus is set to return to the movie set with two new confirmed pan African projects; a feature film and a television series.

The actress confirmed the new production in a series of posts shared on Instagram to announce an audition call for the film and series.

“I’m casting for an international movie and TV series. I need people all across Africa for different roles. Also, I need a 12 year old Albino boy. If you know anyone, let them apply,” Linus wrote on Instagram.

In another post, the actress announced the casting website for interested actor, actress, stunt actor, vixen, and others.

“Nollycasting is the number one casting site in Africa for film, modeling, ushering, commercials, music videos, comedy skits and many more. This site is an authentic and secured casting website. Are you an actor, actress, stunt actor, vixen, extra/wakapass, model, usher, comedian, voice -over artist and other talent?

“Register as a talent if you want to apply for roles here,” she wrote.

The new projects will mark Linus’ anticipated return to the screens after nearly seven years. Details of the new projects are currently under wraps including if the actress will be producing as she did with her award-winning 2014 movie ‘Dry’.

In March, the star actress announced a gender-based violence awareness series of short films which ran through the month to celebrate International Women’s Day.

She opened the series with ‘Hey Woman’, a thrilling six-minute monologue based on woman empowerment, sexual violence and oppression.

In April 2012, the model married Linus Idahosa in Paris, France, at a private wedding ceremony, and they did not have their first child until October 2015.

There is no doubt that Stephanie Okereke has made so much fame and gained so much recognition over the years through her hardwork and talent. She has, therefore, remained a great sensation in the Nigerian film industry.