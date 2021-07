By Nimot Sulaimon

Senate President Ahmad Lawan has thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for the federal presence in the ”once-ignored Yobe state”.

According to Lawan who is a native of Yobe state, his people had been abandoned and neglected for so long but with the Buhari regime, they had never had it so good.

Speaking at the construction site of the 36 km Gasamu-Gogaram Road in Jakusko Local Government Area, Lawan described the project as a major one that would enhance the development of that part of the country.

“The environment is entirely populated by farmers. Our people in the rural areas are largely farmers and this area hasn’t had the opportunity to have an access road.

“Therefore, this road is going to establish this part of the country as an agricultural hub. Our farmers will have the opportunity to evacuate their agricultural products to markets in various parts of the country.

“We are all happy. We are very expectant. We are jubilant. We are pleased with the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari to approve the construction of this road,” Lawan said.

“This is why we are saying that people should support this administration and our people, particularly because we have never had it so good like this.

“We were in a way abandoned to our faith for a long time, but since the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari came into the office, we have received the kind of attention that other previous administrations denied us.

“I want to commend the Federal Government for this investment and I want to assure the Federal government and the people of Nigeria that this investment is a worthwhile investment.

”It will add value to the lives of the people in this part of the country and indeed also add value to the economy of our country.

“Also, I want to take this opportunity to thank the Federal government of Nigeria particularly the President for giving Yobe North and indeed Yobe State the focus that the people from this part of the country really need.

“We have been neglected for so long. We are very grateful but we will like to see many more projects because the deficit may be from 1914 when Nigeria became a country, from the amalgamation, the government just came and left without thinking that there are people in this part of the country.

“Most of the good things the government provides, we just hear of them, we read about them, we watch them as if we are aliens or some kind of strangers in Nigeria.

”But this administration has given us some attention and we are very pleased and of course, we will retaliate by being always loyal to our country and our government and our people are peace-loving people.