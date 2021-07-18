By Abankula with agency reports

Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini of Italy has announced his withdrawal from the Tokyo Olympics due to a thigh injury.

The 25-year-old announced this on Sunday afternoon in a post on Instagram.

“I am extremely disappointment to announce my withdrawal from the Tokyo Olympic Games”, he wrote.

“I had an MRI scan yesterday on the thigh injury I sustained during Wimbledon and was informed I will not be able to compete for a couple of weeks.

“Representing Italy is the biggest honour for me so it is devastating to miss the Olympics.

“I wish the entire Italian team the best of luck in Tokyo. I will be supporting you all the way”.

The Italian National Olympic Committee said they would not be able to get a replacement player for Berrettini as the International Tennis Federation’s deadline to name new athletes had passed on Friday.

The tennis event at the Tokyo Olympics has been hit by a series of high-profile withdrawals in recent days.

Some of the sport’s biggest names, including Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal, Serena Williams, Stan Wawrinka and Simona Halep have already announced their decisions to skip the Games.

But World No. 1 Novak Djokovic said he would be attending to represent Serbia.