By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nollywood actress Lota Chukwu has confirmed some major milestones in her acting career including her first lead role in a huge budget film.

The actress shared the exciting development in the social media.

The television star opened up about being cast alongside veterans in the untitled romantic comedy.

“I’ve spent the last 3 weeks leading an ensemble cast, filled with veterans for a new big budget cinema film.

“Me as a big budget cinema lead, me leading an ensemble cast, me in a romcom…

“Thank you again 2021, I’m ready for all the blessings and firsts you keep bringing,” Chukwu tweeted.

Chukwu rose to prominence in Funke Akindele-Bello’s hit series, ‘Jenifa’s Diary’.

She starred as Kiki, a friend of the lead character.

The actress is also a budding director and producer.

She featured in Africa Magic television series ‘Ajoche’ and ‘Enakhe’.