By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

House of Representatives member, Hon. Akin Alabi has said he did not spray money like other guests at Obi Cubana mother’s burial because he is a government worker.

He said he could not have done more than he did.

The lawmaker was trolled by Nigerians on social media after a viral video showed him dancing while musicians were praising him at the ceremony as he failed to spray money.

He revealed that he sprayed N9,000 and not N2,000 as insinuated by Nigerians mocking him.

“As a government worker, I could not afford to spray (or was it sprinkle) more than this video and it was not 2k as bad-mouthed people said. It was 9k, he wrote on his Twitter page.

Thank you Obi Cubana for hosting us. You deserve all the love.”