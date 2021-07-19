By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Anambra High Court on Monday reinstated former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Prof. Charles Soludo as the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for the forthcoming November 6 governorship poll in the state.

Last Friday, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) removed the name of Soludo from the list of candidates released for the forthcoming governorship poll.

Rather INEC listed the names of Chukwuma Michael Umeoji as the governorship candidate for the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) while Urogbu Obiageli Lilian was listed as the deputy governor.

But in a judgement on Monday, the court ordered INEC to publish Soludo’s name immediately and deal exclusively with him as APGA’s candidate.

The court also ordered INEC to remove the name of Umeoji and that he should stop parading himself as candidate of APGA.

The court also reaffirmed Victor Ike Oye as the indisputable National Chairman of APGA.

It further ordered Edozie Njoku and Jude Okeke to stop parading themselves as national chairmen of APGA.