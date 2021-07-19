By Nimot Sulaimon

Belgian player, Albert Sambi Lokonga has signed a long-term contract to join Arsenal after leaving Anderlecht.

The 21-year-old will now be with the Gunners after 78 appearances for the Belgian club, where he played under former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany.

He is expected to travel to Florida with the rest of the squad on Wednesday for their pre-season training camp.

“It’s a big step, but I feel confident. It’s a big move because I have been playing for Anderlecht for 10 years so it’s going to be my first big move to another country,” Lokonga told Arsenal’s website.

“In the football world, you have to feel confident about yourself, but I’m looking to play in this league and I can’t wait to start.”

When asked if he prefers to play as a box-to-box midfielder or in a more attacking role, Lokonga added: “I can play both.

“I can play as a six and I can play like a box to box, but people say that I’m better in the six position.”

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is excited by the midfielder’s potential. He said, “Albert is a very intelligent player who has shown great maturity in his performances during his development”.

“He has been coached well by Vincent Kompany and his team at Anderlecht. I know Vincent very well and he talks so highly about Albert and the positive impact he had on Anderlecht in recent seasons”.