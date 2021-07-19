Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, former vice president and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, said Eid-el-Kabir is a reminder of what we must do to heal Nigeria.

Atiku in a statement he signed on Monday said the season is here with us again to celebrate Eid-el-Kabir and most importantly, give thanks to the Almighty God for sparing our lives as individuals and families to celebrate this significant festival of sacrifice.

He said Eid-el-Kabir teaches and reminds us of the meaning of sacrifice, love and forbearance with God and in our relationships with one another.

“As Muslims more especially, Eid-el-Kabir and the stories of Prophets Ibrahim and Ishmael (Peace and Blessings of Allah be with them) that accompany it requires that we take the whole of humanity as one nation.

“The significance of the celebration today is rooted in peaceful co-existence, mutual respect and tolerance. These are the virtues that we, as Nigerians, need to imbibe as we seek to heal our country of all shades of mistrust.

“According to the teachings of Noble Prophet Muhammad (SAW), the slaughtering of animals in celebration of this festival is to evoke and reinforce the consciousness of God in all our deeds and wishes.

“We would not be able to fully appreciate the love from God if we allow the killing of the innocent souls and the propagation of hateful rhetoric become a norm amongst us.”

Atiku congratulated Muslims in Nigeria and across the globe on this year’s Eid el-Kabir, while reminding them of the beloved Prophet’s saying that, “no nation is superior to the other. But the best amongst you is the one with the best piety to Allah.”