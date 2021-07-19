By Ayinde Olaide

Wife of the Bauchi State Governor, Hajiya Aisha Mohammed, on Monday, organised a special prayer session as part of activities to mark the 2021 Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

Speaking during the prayer session at the Government House, Mohammed said that the event was designed to tap from the immense benefits of supplications on Arafat Day.

“We have challenges in our society that come in every form rape, kidnapping, armed robbery, drug addiction, waywardness and general decay in the society. These are issues of great concern to all.

“While governments at all levels are doing their best to tackle such challenges, it has become imperative to support them with prayers and supplications,” she said.

Mohammed advised women to rally around their families and offer supplications to support them.

She also appreciated her husband for supporting her initiatives and prayed to Allah to guide him in his stewardship of the state.

In addition, a token of N5 million was donated as Sallah gifts to the clerics and others who attended the prayer session.

Also speaking, Gov. Bala Mohammed, commended his wife for organising the prayer session, describing it as “timely and auspicious.”

The governor appreciated the clerics for their steadfastness in offering supplications in their respective places of worship for the success of his administration and called on them not to relent.

“Please; I implore you to use your pulpits in propagating peace and harmony among the citizenry.

“Enlighten your congregations on the government’s good intentions towards the people and to also disabuse their minds on negative propaganda of the discerning minds.

“We thank you for the support we are getting from the clerics and hope that it will be sustained,” Mohammed said.

NAN