By Adeyemi Adeleye/Lagos

A big crowd on Monday thronged the Isolo residence of a Lagos lawmaker, Jude Idimogu, for collection of Sallah gifts.

The crowd gathered at the residence of the lawmaker as early as 5:00 a.m.

Idimogu is representing Oshodi/Isolo Constituency II at the Lagos State House of Assembly,

Some of the beneficiaries of the Idimogu’s 5kg bags of rice commended him, saying that the gesture will alleviate their burden during the festive season.

Mrs Dorcas Balogun, a beneficiary, called for youths employment and more empowerment for vulnerable groups in the constituency.

“Last year, the lawmaker gave us food stuff. At times, when he meets us on the way, he gives money too.

“We want empowerments for women, no matter how small, to start businesses because things are tough. We what him to help us on this, irrespective of party affiliation.”

Another beneficiary, Mrs Olabisi Jinadu, also commended the lawmaker for his gesture during the COVID-19 lockdown.

A carpenter, Mr Azeez Otaoroju, thanked the lawmaker for the gesture and urged him to assist in fixing bad roads and protect the masses from crazy electricity billings.

“The issue of crazy electricity billings is putting fears in our hearts, we want the lawmaker to use his office to defend us. I appreciate this lawmaker, if we have about six of them, masses suffering will reduce,” Otaoroju said.

A septuagenarian, Mr Oluremi Akintounde, said: ” This is good for the masses, we are happy with him, let him continue and we will continue to support him.”

Mrs Tawakalitu Adekola, an Islamic Musician, who said she was participating in the gesture for the first time, commended the lawmaker and urged him to continue in doing the good.

Speaking to newsmen after the distribution of the item, Idimogu said that he shared in the plight of the masses and promised to always identify with them.

” This is for the ordinary people on the street, the less privileged, irrespective of party affiliations. I must give them something no matter how small.

“I will say, not less than 1000 less-privileged people, have been given 5kg bag of rice. It has not ended, we will continue to do this for the people.

“My background is my motivation, I grew up as an orphan in Lagos. At eight years old, I lost both parents. Whatever I have is a privilege. We struggled and God has helped me to be where I am today.

“I must give back to the people who love me and asked me to represent them at the Lagos Assembly,” the lawmaker said.

He urged the beneficiaries to vote for the candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Saturday’s local government election.

Idimogu also urged residents who had not registered for Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to take advantage of the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to registered