By Taiye Agbaje

The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday granted the prayer of the former Minister of Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs, Kabiru Turaki, to travel to Turkey for medical attention.

Justice Inyang Ekwo granted the leave after Counsel to the former minister, G. C. Ofulue, moved the motion and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) did not oppose it.

Ekwo adjourned the matter until Nov. 11 for trial continuation and Turaki is expected to travel between July 25 and Aug. 15.

A motion, which was dated July 5, also sought “an order for the release of the 1st defendant/applicant’s international passport (Passport No: A04572609) to enable him to travel to Turkey for further medical attention.”

Ofulue, who gave eight grounds while the order to travel was important, said Turaki had complied with all the bail conditions.

“Since being granted bail, the 1st defendant/applicant has attended all court sittings concerning this case and has not violated the terms of his ball,” he said.

Recall that Turaki, alongside three others, was arraigned on a 16-count charge bordering on unlawful and criminal misappropriation of funds to the tune of N715 million.

Having taken a “not guilty” plea, his lawyer, Joe Gazama, SAN, asked the court to grant bail to his client. The bail application was unopposed by the EFCC.

Thereafter, the judge granted the defendants bail on self-recognition and on the same conditions granted to them in the administrative bail by the EFCC.

NAN