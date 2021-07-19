COVID-19 uptick in Lagos, as new cases climb in Nigeria

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Nigeria is gradually moving towards a third wave of COVID-19 pandemic as new cases rise, with Lagos, the epicentre, the hardest hit.

Figures released by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, ">NCDC, late Sunday night showed that the nation reported 203 new cases.

This represents a rise from the 123 cases posted on Saturday.

In the figures released by NCDC, Lagos recorded 186 fresh cases. This represents 91.6 percent of fresh cases posted on Sunday.

Lagos’ figures also represent a rise from the 70 cases it posted the previous day.

One death was reported on Sunday, putting the overall deaths arising from the pandemic at 2,127.

So far, Nigeria has reported 169,532 confirmed cases, with 164,699 survivors discharged.

The nation still has 2,706 actives cases, with Lagos leading with 2,151 active cases, which represents 79.58 percent.

See Sunday’s figures below

Lagos-186

Edo-4

Oyo-4

Rivers-4

FCT-3

Kwara-2

169,532 confirmed

164,699 discharged

2,127 deaths