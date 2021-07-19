By Taiwo Okanlawon

The Commissioner of Police Delta State Command, CP Ari Muhammed Ali has deployed 2,153 police personnel to provide adequate Security ahead of Eid el-Kabir celebration in the state.

According to a statement signed by the Acting Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, the personnel will be in all Muslim praying grounds as well as strategic locations across the State.

The Police personnel includes special constabularies.

Ali warned cultists and other mischief makers to steer clear, saying that the command is more than ever before ready to deal decisively with anybody who tried to disrupt the public peace in the state.

He assured all Muslim faithful in the State of the provision of adequate security as well as a free flow of traffic in view of the forthcoming Eid-Kabir.

Ali also directed all Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers, DPOs to intensify the raid of criminal hideouts and black spots within the command.

He further directed the Deputy Commissioners of Police in-charge of operation, Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, Tactical Operation Officers and all Heads of Departments of the Command to leave no stone unturned towards ensuring thorough supervision of personnel deployed for the actualization of peace and tranquility throughout the state during and after the Eid-Kabir celebrations.