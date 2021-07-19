By Nimot Sulaimon

Elegushi of Ikate Kingdom, Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi has admonished Muslims to use the Eid-el-Adha celebration to promote peace and co-existence between all Nigerians, regardless of their faith or ethnic background.

In his Sallah message, Oba Elegushi reminded the Islamic faithful of the significance of the Sallah celebration, which is sacrifice and obedience.

He noted that as Muslims, they must continue to show love to one another, as well as to people of other faith and also ensure they continue to obey the laws of the land as well as respect for authorities.

The monarch also advised the government to increase its capacity to address these challenges and bring an end to the ugly trend of banditry, kidnapping and insecurity.

According to him, the insecurity plaguing the nation has created mistrust between the citizens and the government.

While congratulating Muslims on another Sallah festival, Elegushi reminded them to celebrate with caution and continue to adhere to all COVID-19 safety protocols.