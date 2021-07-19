The Ogun State Waste Management Authority (OGWAMA) said it will begin a special waste disposal operation to keep the state clean and tidy during the Eid-El-Kabir celebration.

OGWAMA said it will deploy massive compactors, loaders, and sweepers to embark on the special waste disposal operation to keep the state clean and tidy during the celebration.

According to the Special Adviser to the Governor on Environment and Chief Executive Officer of OGWAMA, Mr Ola Oresanya, the special operation which will involve massive deployment became necessary to take care of high volume of wastes expected to be generated during the annual “feast of the sacrifice”.

Oresanya, therefore, enjoined residents and visitors to the state during this Sallah celebration to cooperate with those involved in the exercise to make it a huge success by ensuring that their refuse especially wastes from animals and livestock used for the celebration are properly packed for easy collection.

He also urged motorists to be mindful of caution signs as sweepers and other environmental workers will be on duty throughout the period for this essential exercise.

While wishing all, especially Muslim adherents, Barka de Sallah,the Chief Executive Officer of OGWAMA thanked residents, commercial outlets, medical facilities and industries for their continuous cooperation with the waste authority which has made Ogun state cleaner and safer.