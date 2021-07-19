By Ugonne Uzoma

Governor Hope Uzodimma has urged Muslim faithful in the country to pray for President Muhammadu Buhari as they celebrate Eid-el-Kabir.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Oguwike Nwachuk, on Monday, the governor urged Muslims to embrace love, peace and unity

He said imbibing the spirit of love, peace, kindness, unity and sacrifice would go a long way in showing their understanding of what Prophet Mohammed stood for.

The governor further admonished Muslims to pray for peace, unity, love, prosperity, stability and security of the country.

According to him, Nigeria needs more prayers at this period than ever due to the threat to her peace and stability by challenges posed by insecurity.

Uzodimma also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for uncommon commitment to the security of Nigeria through social investment programmes that cater for the needs of the people.

He encouraged the Muslim faithful to also pray for President Buhari, noting that he is taking steps to improve infrastructure development and social welfare.

The governor called on them to remember to observe all the COVID-19 pandemic protocols during the festivities to curb its spread.

He also urged the privileged ones to extend their charity to the vulnerable during the celebration.

NAN