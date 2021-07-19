By Taiwo Okanlawon

The Voice Nigeria’s Judges and Contestants have paid tribute to Sound Sultan, the Nigerian music icon who died on Sunday 11 July 2021.

“The Voice Nigeria” season 3 began its episode 17 with an emotional tribute to the late music star as the show’s coaches Darey, Waje, Yemi Alade and Falz, along with their talents, perform his longtime hit song “Motherland“.

They had fans gushing with their beautiful rendition of the song.

At the end of the performance, the singers prayed their colleague to rest in peace as they promised to continue celebrating the life he lived.

Watch the performance below;