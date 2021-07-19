By Nimot Sulaimon

……Charges residents not to erode gains of a cleaner Lagos with unsanitary habits ahead of Sallah celebration

The Lagos State Government on Monday reminded residents to ensure that the gains already made towards a cleaner environment in the city are not eroded as they join Muslims in celebrating the Eid-el-Kabir.

In a statement signed by the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tunji Bello, residents must complement the efforts in the timely evacuation of waste and cleaning of drains, especially during the festive period.

He said all waste generated through the slaughtering of rams and other animals and waste from food items should be properly disposed of, through approved PSP operators.

Bello, while felicitating with all Muslims, urged Lagosians to celebrate with moderation, bearing in mind that the COVID-19 pandemic is still with us.

He added that all those who will make public outings during the holidays should avoid littering while observing Covid safety protocols.

His words: “Given the prevalence of the pandemic COVID-19 and observance of the prescribed safety protocols, everyone must always ensure that they handle waste in the most appropriate ways”.

Bello also used the opportunity to remind Lagosians that the Law against street trading is still in force, stating that any form of street trading includes the display of rams on major highways, road medians, walkways, lay-byes, gardens and parks across the State will not be tolerated.

He said that while it is not unusual for traders to take advantage of the season to market and sell rams and other livestock, this must be done in designated markets without defacing the state’s aesthetics or compromising the wellness and wellbeing of residents.