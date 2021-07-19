By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian singer, songwriter, and businessman Oluwatosin Ajibade, better known as Mr Eazi, has celebrated his 30th birthday in a grand style with a couple of Ghanaian celebrities in Accra.

Temi Otedola, his girlfriend, was also present at the special gathering.

The “Jealous” crooner was also surprised to see his father who came all the way from Nigeria just to celebrate his new age with him.

Kwesi Arthur, Quamina MP, Fameye, Giovanni Caleb, Sister Derby, Bola Ray, Abeiku Santana of UTV’s Atuu, French Ambassador to Ghana, Anne Sophie Avé, Freedom Jacob Caeser, Adjetey Annang and his wife among others attended the get-together party.

Businessman and philanthropist Femi Otedola also took to his Instagram to celebrate his daughter’s lover Mr Eazi on his new age

The former Forte Oil chairman posted a picture of himself and Mr Eazi on Instagram and wrote, “Happy Birthday @mreazi! Stay Eazi.”

Mr Eazi, a singer, has been in a relationship with Mr Otedola’s last daughter Temi since 2017, and the oil magnate does not hide the fact that he supports their relationship.

In November 2018, Otedola asked the duo when they would be getting married.

The father of four asked the question in the comment section of Temi’s post about her podcast on Instagram.

The podcast with Mr Eazi which was named ‘How Far’ was Temi’s follow-up to her stellar performance in her first movie role in Kunle Afolayan’s Citation.