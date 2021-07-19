By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Popular social media comedian, Debo Adedayo, aka Mr Macaroni, has revealed that he lost a big deal after he was arrested for protesting at the Lekki tollgate in February.

He said that a brand canceled the deal they had with him because they did not want to be associated with him at that time.

The comedian said this during an interview on Sunday as he explained that his activism sometimes comes at a cost.

“On the day I was arrested at Lekki tollgate, I was supposed to have a shoot for a big brand. But, when they saw that I was arrested, they called my manager immediately and cancelled our deal. They said that they did not want to be associated with me at that time, so it wouldn’t seem like they were part of those fighting government.

“However, that is their fault, not mine. If they had done their research on me, they would have known that my love for humanity comes before any other thing. That is my priority. As a matter of fact, I believe that God has given me my platform to be able to use it to speak for myself and others. That is what I stand, he said.

Mr Macaroni also revealed that he turned down movie roles similar to the ‘sugar daddy’ role he plays in his skits.

“The beauty of being a thespian is that I am able to bring any character to life. Even now, when I am called to feature in a project, I am quick to turn down roles that toe the line of ‘freaky freaky daddy.’

“I am working on a project now, ‘Professor Hard Life’ because I want people to see me in another character.”