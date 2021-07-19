By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Multi-talented Nigerian Disc Jockey, Dj Nero has given an insight towards his journey into the entertainment industry as a professional DJ.

Born Anih Chineye Jeremiah on May 19, 1995, and professionally referred to as Unstoppable Dj Nero, the disc jockey while opening up on his career success and journey into the entertainment space in a recent interview said he happens to be one of those kids who didn’t get the full support of his career choice by his parents.

In his words, “No, my parents were not in support of my choice of career not until I started bringing money home and getting popular in the community they started supporting me.”

Dj Nero who hails from Enugu state, was born and brought up in Benin city where he developed an interest in music at a tender age.

He grew up listening to various genres of music including pop, afro juju, highlife, afrobeat, jazz, hip-hop, rhythm and blues, and soul among others.

DJ Nero gained several other recognitions for pushing and promoting upcoming artists in Nigeria and the world at large.

In 2020, he won the VIP awards as the Best Rated DJ in Nigeria.

He has a discography of African songs that is well-listened across Africa and beyond that has contributed to giving Afro-beats a place in the world music map.

His discography includes; Unstoppable DJ Nero Uk Party Mix; Unstoppable DJ Nero Amapiano Mix; Unstoppable DJ Nero King Meji Hip Hop Request Mix; Unstoppable DJ Nero Chill At Home MIX.

DJ Nero who will be celebrating 9 years on stage this year, said what he does over the years as a professional DJ that has made him remain relevant in the industry is that he practices and learns every day.

“I practice and learn a lot, and I am still learning every day. Also, I believe in creating a unique vibe anytime I play. I am a very positive person, nothing fails in my hand, I am born for greatness,’’ he said.