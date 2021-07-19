By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nollywood actress Lilian Afegbai has acquired a 2020 Range Rover SUV reportedly worth N45 million for herself.

According to reports, the movie star acquired the SUV over the weekend.

The actress couldn’t keep calm as she rode and showed off her latest ride to the admiration of her friends.

According to cars website, Carmart, a 2020 Range Rover SUV goes for N45M.

Afegbai’s acquisition is coming months after she begged her fans to get her a Range Rover.

Lilian Afegbai urged her fans not to tattoo her name on their body, adding that she would rather appreciate material gifts such as Range Rover.