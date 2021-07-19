Kate Henshaw

Kate Henshaw

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Multiple award-winning Nigerian actress, Kate Henshaw, is the toast of Nigerian social media today as she clocks 50 on Monday, July 19, 2021.

Henshaw who was born on the 19th of July 1971, couldn’t hide her joy as she smiled for the camera and shared eye-popping photos of herself to celebrate the golden jubilee.

The actress who won the 2008 Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her performance in the movie “Stronger than Pain” on her social media said only God could have brought her this far.

Henshaw also noted she is indeed favoured as God has not allowed the plans of the enemies to materialize in her life.

“Never would have made it this far without the King of Kings…🙏 The laughter and joy in my life testifies of His goodness and mercy over me….. I am highly favoured!! This I know. 🧡🙏💥🎊

In another post, she wrote, ”Who am I that thou art mindful of me?? My glory and the lifter up of my head🙏 Not that I am perfect O Lord but that you favoured me and the enemy did not triumph over me…. Alleluia🙏”

Kate Henshaw movie career began in 1993, when she auditioned for the lead role in the film When the Sun Sets and won the role, which was her first appearance in a major Nollywood movie.

The fitness coach and actress, has starred in over 45 Nollywood movies.

Colleagues, friends, and fans including Nollywood diva Rita Dominic, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, actor Richard Mofe-Damijo celebrated the screen diva.

