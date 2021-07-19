Oyedepo opens up: I didn’t buy my helicopter with church’s money

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

President, Living Faith Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo has said he never used his church’s money to buy his private helicopter.

He said he bought it with his own money and that he could drive the helicopter anywhere.

Oyedepo spoke during a service at Faith Tabernacle, Ota, Ogun State on Sunday.

The Bishop said the Lord spoke to him years ago that He would through this Ministry raise the foundations of many other ministries.

“I was in a place the other time, almost every vibrant Ministry went through Bible School, almost everyone. One of them said, he was in Primary School in Kaduna when they started bringing him to Church. Fire!

God never lies. If you are interested, He wants to make a giant of you; if you are not interested, nobody can be interested on your behalf. It’s just you.

”All the place I used to trek bearing this gospel and enjoying the insults of people, I fly my helicopter across the place today,” he said.

Oyedepo added: “In our time, you will be very mad to think that a Pastor will fly helicopter. You must be mad, you mustn’t say so.

”I bought it with my money ooo, not your Church money. I can go to my village 20 times if I want.

I have a vow with Jesus, His money will never miss its road to my pocket,” he said, as reported by Church Gist.

The cleric stated: “Jesus: His Church never paid a dime in our children going to School, but rather we are giving people scholarship on our own.

“Just do what He says, you are too busy trying to do these things yourself, it won’t work. Whatever He tells you to do, do it!

“My prayer is that the giant in you will not go to the grave with you. The things loaded with you to bless your world, your generation, will not go to the grave with you.”