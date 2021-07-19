By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps has arrested six suspected cultists in a hotel in Calabar, capital of Cross River State.

NSCDC Cross River Commandant, Mr Samuel Fadeyi announced the arrest of the suspects on Monday.

Two locally-made pistols were exhibits recovered from the suspects.

The corps commander who resumed as Commandant of the Corps in the state on June 15, said the suspects would not go scot-free

He noted that they were undergoing profiling and said under his watch, all arrested suspects would be prosecuted.

“Within my first week of arrival, some group of boys lodged in a hotel where I kept my escorts and on the basis of suspicion, we had to raid them.

“After the arrest, we found two locally made pistols with them. We are currently profiling the suspects as we speak,” he said.

He noted that the command would not tolerate any form of vandalism oil theft, transformer theft,and adulteration of petroleum products which most times leads to explosion and health risks.

Fadeyi stated that they are currently undergoing risk-threat assessment of critical infrastructure in the state, starting with Calabar as the state capital.

The new commandant assured of NSCDC’s commitment and collaboration with other security agencies to stop crime in the state.