By Abankula

Nigeria’s singer and songwriter Tiwa Savage announced Monday night the death of her dad, triggering an outpouring of condolences by many celebrities.

She broke the melancholic message on her Instagram page, saying she is benumbed and weak by the news.

“Early hours of this morning you made a peaceful transition.

“You fought till the very end, you really fought daddy, it’s been rough for you these past couple years but you are resting now.

“This is tough on me, I’m so numb, so weak.

“Rest In Perfect Peace my King

“I love you daddy. Savy t’eko, pappin K”.

Tiwatope was born in Lagos in 1980 to Daddy Savage and Cecilia Savage.

She was 11 years old when the parents relocated to the United Kingdom.

There she had the education and the exposure that later defined her music career.

Meanwhile, celebrities have been sharing Tiwa’s grief on her Instagram page, posting condolences.

By 9.35 p.m, less than one hour after she announced her dad’s death, over 8,000 reactions have popped up on her wall.

Among the celebrities who have sympathised with her are Toke Makinwa, Mercy Aigbe, Toyin Abraham, Alexx Ekubo, Waje and Daddy Showkey.