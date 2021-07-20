By Chiazo Ogbolu

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said 21 ships at the Lagos ports were discharging bulk wheat, general cargo, frozen fish, containers, bulk salt, bulk soya, petrol, and butane gas.

The NPA disclosed this in its publication, ‘Shipping Position’, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Tuesday.

The NPA said it was also expecting 20 others laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods from July 20 to 30.

According to it, the ships are expected to arrive at the Lagos Port Complex.

The publication said the ships contain general cargo, bulk salt, bulk wheat, bulk sugar, container, trucks, bulk gypsum, base oil, automobile gasoline, jet fuel, petrol, palmitic palm fatty acids, bulk steam coal and bulk fertilizer.

Meanwhile, another five ships that had arrived the ports were waiting to berth with container, general cargo, and petrol.