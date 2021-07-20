Borussia Dortmund fans can get vaccinated against the coronavirus in the club’s home stadium from Thursday onwards, the Bundesliga top side announced on Tuesday.

The club said the vaccination would help “ensure that the vaccination coverage of the population is as high as possible in order to protect both ourselves and others.

“As a special highlight, you can take a walk around the stadium after the jab and round off your vaccination appointment with a photo of the DFB-Pokal (German Cup) trophy.”

Borussia Dortmund said the BioNTech/Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines were available.

Those getting the one-jab Johnson & Johnson before July 30 would already have full protection for the first Bundesliga home game on Aug. 14 against Eintracht Frankfurt.

This is when fans are allowed to return to the stadiums for matches.

