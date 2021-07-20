Sunday Igboho, a Yoruba Nation activist with the real name Sunday Adeyemo, has been arrested in Cotonou, Benin Republic.

According to Punch News and Sahara Reporters, Igboho was arrested at the Cotonou Cadjehoun Airport on Monday night by security forces in Benin.

This came a few days after the Federal Government placed him on a “stop list” after it was gathered that he was trying to acquire a new passport to flee the country.

A person whose name is on the stop-list is denied all constitutional rights and privileges a citizen is entitled to.

Igboho had also been declared wanted by the Department of State Services on allegations of stockpiling arms to destabilise the country.

His house at Sooka in Ibadan was raided by DSS which led to the arrest and detained of 13 of Igboho’s associates.

Two of Igboho’s supporters, later identified as Adogan and Alfa, were also killed during the raid.