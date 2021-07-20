Chief Cornelius Adebayo, the former governor of the old Kwara state and a former minister has been inaugurated to chair a committee of statesmen to resolve the lingering Offa and Erinle crisis.

The committee was inaugurated by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Monday, in the presence of President Buhari’s chief of staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari.

Other members of the committee are retired Justice Saidu Salihu; Alhaji LAK Jimoh; Chief Titus Ashaolu; Senator Simeon Ajibola; Alhaji Abubakar Ndakene; Senator Mohammed Ahmed; Barrister Sabitiyu Kikelomo Grillo.

Prof. Hassan Saliu will serve as Secretary.

Governor AbdulRazaq said the committee members were carefully selected to lead the peace initiative between the two neighbouring communities.

“I therefore want to congratulate the chairman and members of this Committee for the opportunity to serve the state in this capacity.

“I am delighted we have been able to put together this very powerful committee.

“The issue of Erin-Ile and Offa has been with us for decades with so many panels.

“So, let me make it clear that our government has no interest in supporting any community against the other.

“The committee has free hands to go where the law takes them.

“I believe they will work with both communities to come up with a comprehensive report that will lead us to a lasting solution as there is no alternative to peace”, AbdulRazaq said.