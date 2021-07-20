By Taiwo Okanlawon

Netflix has reportedly halted the production of its fan-favourite series, ‘Bridgerton’ following a new positive Covid-19 test result.

According to Variety, reps of the streaming platform have remained silent on if the positive result was from a member of the cast or crew.

However, production was first halted for 24 hours after a crew member tested positive for the virus last Thursday.

Production kicked off for a new season of the sensational regency-era drama in May 2021 in London landmark, the Old Royal Naval College, Greenwich.

This followed the viral report that Netflix had renewed the show for a second and third season.

The indefinite hiatus will not be the first in recent times.

Filming shut down for ‘Mission Impossible 7’ back in June after a crew member tested positive for the novel virus.