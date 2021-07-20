By Olubukola Aiyedogbon

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has cautioned residents of the state to respect COVID-19 protocols as they celebrate Eid-el-Adha 1432 AH (Muslim festival of feast and sacrifice).

AbdulRazaq made the call in his Sallah message to the people of the state in Ilorin.

The governor noted that the feast of sacrifice is a reminder of the rewards that await those who were patient and submissive to God’s will and maintained excellent relations with fellow human beings, irrespective of their differences.

“I wish the Muslim community and indeed every Kwara resident a blessed and peaceful Eid.

“However, I urge everyone to pay attention to the latest development around COVID-19 outbreak.

“We cannot afford to be complacent.

“I, therefore, urge all to be guided by COVID-19 protocols as issued by the Federal Government.

“We should at all times prioritise personal and public safety, including correct use of face mask,” he said.

AbdulRazaq also urged the people to work together, as one people under one God; to build a stronger country.

He charged them to jettison non-progressive politics or everything that may threaten national peace and security or destroy the livelihood and joy of others.

AbdulRazaq prayed God to bless the people, accept their prayers and reward their offerings.