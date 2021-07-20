Michael Adeshina

Femi Fani-Kayode, a former aviation minister, has embarked on another set of “fruitful and productive meetings” as he arrived in Abeokuta, Ogun state on Monday.

He was first hosted by the former governor of Ogun, Gbenga Daniel. He later moved to Governor Dapo Abiodun’s office.

According to the former minister, they discussed critical national issues and politics.

Speaking on his meeting with Gbenga Daniel, He said: I “had the honor and privilege of a fruitful and productive meeting about critical national issues and politics with my older brother and dear friend Otunba Gbenga Daniel, the former Governor of Ogun state.

“I was amazed at the size, beauty and excellent services provided at his Conference Hotel and Suites.

“Lunch at the hotel’s Chinese restaurant was simply wonderful. I recommend this hotel to anyone that is visiting Abeokuta.

“Thanks for receiving me with such warmth and love Your Excellency. It is always a pleasure and joy to see you.”

On the visit to the Governor’s office in Abeokuta, Fani-Kayode said;

“It was an honor, privilege, and joy to spend some quality time with my old friend and brother of over 25 years, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state.

“We discussed crucial national issues and the way forward and we had a great time. He really is doing an excellent job as Governor and I am very proud of him.

“May God continues to lead, guide, and protect you, my brother. Your efforts to bring progress to your state and to enhance peace and national unity in our country shall not be in vain.”

However, the meetings have earned him heavy knocks on social media. Many claimed Fani-Kayode betrayed PDP and secretly joined APC.

Aliyu Anshafura said: “Everyone is your friend! Haba is too much sir, a friend for all has no friends.”

Michael Osanyinlusi said: “This one has secretly joined the money-making party APC. AnFani-gate, enjoy more lunch and honorarium.”

Okwudiri Igwe said: “Sir, when do we harvest all this your “fruitful and Productive meetings.”

Ebitimi Bibo-pere Jackie: “FFK from Bridge building to Discuss Crucial National Issues. A friend to all is a friend to none. It’s like you don’t have any shi shi in your account again sef. Before I forget where is your side chick?

You didn’t go with her to discuss Crucial National Issues with the Governor?

Isaac Chukwuma said: “This one keeps moving up and down. I said it, it’s the structure of Nigeria that gives you guys undeserved opportunities.”

Ikechukwu Ikonu: “Minister of discussing crucial matters, a friend to all governors a and minister…. well-done sir.”

Alaba said: “The crucial meeting needed right now is the one with the masses. Uncle just tell us you went to collect your share.”