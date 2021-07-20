By Ayinde Olaide

Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has urged the Muslim faithful to use the period of Eid celebration to imbibe the spirit of forgiveness, humility and respect for one another.

Mohammed, in a Sallah message, by his Spokesman, Mr. Mukhtar Gidado, called on Muslim faithful to use the period to pray for adequate rainfall and bumper harvest this cropping season.

“The occasion of the Eid-el-Kabir should be used to reflect on how we have fared morally and spiritually during the last one year so as to take corrective measures where necessary, for us to be amongst the believers who will enjoy the mercies of Allah in the hereafter.

“The religion of Islam propagates total submission to the will of Allah and peaceful coexistence amongst the Muslim faithful and with adherents of other faiths.

“The Holy Qur’an also commanded all Muslims to give charity out of the treasure which Allah has bestowed on them. This should be done without consideration for religious, ethnic or political differences.

“We should also use the Eid–el-Kabir occasion to strengthen the existing interpersonal relationships and create new ones.

“There is also the need for us to imbibe the spirit of forgiveness, humility and respect for one another.

“We should pray for the prevailing peace in the state to be sustained and for adequate rainfall for us to have a bumper harvest during this farming season,” Mohammed was quoted as saying in the statement.

The governor reiterated his administration’s commitment to continue to serve the people and take the state to greater heights.

According to him, the administration is making efforts to encourage infrastructural development, improve the quality of education and health as well as youth empowerment and agriculture.

These, he said, were critical to the development of the State.

“We will continue to pursue developmental projects which have a direct bearing on the lives of our people.”

The governor cautioned the people on the need to observe the non-pharmaceutical COVID-19 protocols such as the use of face mask, social distancing and washing of hands as prescribed by the NCDC, to stem the spread of the pandemic.

He promised to continue to render palliative measures with a view to cushioning the effects of the pandemic on the people.

Mohammed further urged motorists to observe traffic regulations to reduce road accidents throughout the Sallah celebration.

While wishing the Muslim faithful a happy Eid celebration, Mohammed urged parents to monitor the movement of their wards to reduce incidents of missing children during the festivity.