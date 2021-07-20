How Interpol arrested Igboho on his way to Germany

Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho was about to board a plane from Cotonou, Benin Republic to Germany when he was arrested by Interpol.

Igboho’s lawyer, Yomi Alliyu (SAN) disclosed this on Tuesday in a statement.

He said Igboho was about to board a plane to Germany with his wife, Ropo who is a citizen of Germany when he was arrested by the Interpol.

Alliyu said the arrest of Igboho was shocking and appealed to the Benin Republic government and the German government to help curb the excesses of Nigerian government.

He urged the Benin Republic government to reject any application from Nigeria for Igboho’s extradition.

He added that Igboho had already filed an application before the International Court of Justice which had been acknowledged.

Igboho had been on the run after the Department of State Services (DSS) invade his house in Ibadan.

The DSS killed two of his men, arrested some others and declared Igboho wanted.