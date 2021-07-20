A Muslim cleric in Kaduna, Sheikh Ibrahim Asadus-Sunnah, has advised Nigerians to dedicate themselves to prayers rather than persistent complaints over the predicaments of the country.

Asadus-Sunnah, who led the Eid-el-Kabir prayers at the Tudun Wada Bashama LEA praying ground in Kaduna metropolis, said with intensified prayers for the country and leaders, the situation might change for better.

He said prayers would put leaders on the proper path and guide them in the discharge of their responsibilities.

“I sincerely believe that this nation will overcome its numerous socio-economic and security challenges that have created overwhelming poverty today.

“I also believe that with prayers and commitment on the part of government and the people, the challenges of killings, kidnappings, and banditry, will be surmounted.

“I urge everyone who is privileged to make the sacrifice of today, not to neglect his or her neighbours who are unable to make the sacrifice as this will ensure togetherness and peace,” he said.

According to him, Eid-el-Kabir teaches and reminds Muslims of the meaning of sacrifice, love and the significance of cordial relationship with others.

“The significance of the celebration today is rooted in peaceful co-existence, mutual respect and tolerance.

“These are the virtues that we, as Nigerians, need to imbibe, as we seek to heal our country of all shades of mistrust,” he added.