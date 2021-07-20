The Kwara Government has acquired two additional new dialysis machines for the state’s premier General Hospital, thus bringing the equipment to four in the hospital.

This was confirmed by Mr. Sa’ad Aluko, the Director-General of Hospital Board Management on Tuesday in Ilorin.

He said that this would enable the facility to offer more efficient services and attend to patients with special needs.

Aluko said that the acquisition of the machines would end the referral of some categories of patents by the hospital to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH).

“Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq saw the need to meet the state’s dialysis services through the procurement of additional two brand new 2021 model Dialysis machines.

“The State’s dialysis services was formerly running on two machines leading to longer waiting time or referral to other centers such as the UITH that is equally operating on two or three dialysis machines,” he said.

“When the need to carry out dialysis on infected patients arises, we usually referred such patients to other centres because of lack of capacity of having a dedicated machine for that,’’ he said.

Aluko noted that with the additional two machines, the hospital could now carry out dialysis on both infected and non-infected patients.

“Equally, with these additional capacities, the center can now be running 24-hour services allowing for a 24-hour cover to meet the high-patient demand for our services.

“This is indeed yet another dream come true for the state,’’ he said.