*Identity of attacker not yet revealed

By Abankula

Mali’s interim President Colonel Assimi Goita has spoken on the knife attack inside Bamako’s Great Mosque on Tuesday.

In an interview with the press after the incident, he described the attack an isolated case.

“I reassure national and international opinion that I am doing very well”, he said in a report by L’EssorMali.com.

“This can happen when you are a leader, when you are president. People, at any time, can try to do things to destabilize the country.

“It is an isolated action and it he said”, Goita said.

L’EssorMali.com has now provided more details on the attack, although the identity of the attacker, was still being kept a secret.

It said the attack happened at the end of the Eid-al-Adha prayer, when the imam had gone out to slaughter his sheep, in accordance with the precept of Islam.

Taking advantage of the movement of the crowd, two individuals dressed in civilian clothes appeared out of nowhere to try to attack Goita.

One of the attackers was subdued on the spot while the other managed to blend in with the crowd of Muslim worshipers.

Goita was at the mosque with the Premier Choguel Kokalla Maïga, the president of the CNT, Colonel Malick Daw and other personalities.