The President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr Olumide Akpata, has felicitated Muslims in Nigeria as they celebrate Eid-el-Kabir.

This is contained in a statement signed by the NBA National Publicity Secretary, Dr Rapulu Nduka on Tuesday in Lagos.

The association expressed hope that the joy of the celebration would bring peace and stability in the nation.

“On the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir, the President of the Nigerian Bar Association on behalf of the members, rejoices with our Muslim colleagues, as well as Muslims all over the world.

“May the important lessons of this occasion lead to more peaceful co-existence, mutual respect, prosperity and tranquility in our nation, and may Allah (SWT) accept all our prayers and acts of Ibadah,” he said.