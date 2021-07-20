By David Adeoye

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) in Oyo has urged Muslims to celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir with caution, saying the new Delta variant of COVID-19 is still very much around.

Mrs. Folake Ayoola, the state’s NOA Director, in her goodwill message to Muslims on Monday in Ibadan, urged them to celebrate without much fanfare in order to curb the spread of the virus.

She noted that the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir was an opportunity for people to celebrate, forge closer ties with friends and neighbours and reflect on the essence and lessons embedded in the celebration.

“Our nation is still grappling with challenging issues like the Coronavirus pandemic and insecurity.

“This year’s Eid-el-Kabir offers us the opportunity for sober reflections and serious introspection as a people of one great country, united by a common destiny,” Ayoola said.

She called on Nigerians to prioritise the nation above vested interest and mundane worldly desires and rededicate themselves to the things that bring progress and development to the nation and people.

Ayoola urged the general public to learn and imbibe good virtue, stressing that no nation attains greatness without the corresponding sacrifice from its people.