Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has congratulated his Ondo State counterpart, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN), as he turns 65 years on Wednesday.

Okowa’s felicitation is contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika on Tuesday in Asaba.

He lauded Akeredolu, who is the Chairman of Southern Governors’ Forum, for putting aside partisanship in picking the gauntlet to provide leadership for the Forum at a very critical time in the history of the nation.

He described Akeredolu as an urbane, cerebral leader of great value and a committed progressive concerned about the yearnings and aspirations of the people of Ondo State and Southern Nigeria.

Okowa extolled the contributions of Akeredolu to the sustainable development and peace in his state and Nigeria.

“You provided leadership and direction for the people of Southern Nigeria when it mattered most and we are entirely grateful to you.

“I am glad to know that you have won the admiration of the people of Ondo State with your people-oriented governance geared toward yielding massive dividends of democracy for them.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I heartily rejoice with a reputable politician, outstanding professional and my brother governor, Mr Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu (SAN), Governor of Ondo State as he turns 65 on July 21, 2021.

“I am pleased to join your family and associates in thanking God for blessing you with the strength and wisdom to live a fulfilling life of honesty and commitment to the well-being of Ondo State citizens and the entire Southern Nigeria.

“It is our prayer that God will continue to protect you and grant you good health to render more services to mankind,” he said.