Gunmen, suspected to be sea pirates have abducted eight passengers travelling on Kula-Abonnema-Port Harcourt waterways.

The passengers, including a woman were travelling from Kula in Akuku-Toro Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The State Chairman of the Rivers State branch of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, Jonah Jumbo said five of its members were among the abducted.

He said they were travelling from Kula in Akuku-Toro Local Government Area of the State on the Kula-Abonnema-Port waterways to attend official meeting in Port Harcourt.

Jumbo said:”The Kula unit and the Abonnema Unit of our union were invited for a meeting in Port Harcourt.

“But we got reports that as they were sailing from Kula, they were intercepted by armed men and were kidnapped.

“Five of them are our members, in addition to three others among whom was a woman”.

“We sincerely appeal to members of the public, security agencies and the government to do everything possible to free the victims unconstitutionally.”Jumbo said.